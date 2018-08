Victim of deadly alligator attack was a beloved kindergarten teacher

HILTON HEAD, SC (WOLO) – We’re learning more about Cassandra Cline, the woman killed by an alligator this week in South Carolina.

The 45-year-old teacher from New York was trying to save her dog after an alligator bit its leash while on a walk in Hilton Head.

The gator pulled them both into the water, killing the beloved kindergarten teacher.

