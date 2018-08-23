Proposed African American museum set to open in 2020

Charleston, SC (WOLO) –A proposed International African-American Museum in Charleston is closer to becoming a reality.

Museum officials announced this week that a Colorado couple has donated 500 thousand dollars.

Harry and Susan Frampton are both South Carolina natives who now live in Colorado.

The museum announced last week it has reached its fundraising goal of 75 million dollars.

The museum will be built in Charleston where nearly half of all enslaved Africans arrived in North America.

You may have to wait just a little bit longer to check it out though.

The museum isn’t slated to open until sometime in 2020.

(Photo Courtesy: WolrdlAtlas.com)