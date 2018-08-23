Gamecocks place three on coaches’ All-SEC teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks placed three players on the 2018 preseason All-SEC squads as selected by the 14 league coaches, it was announced today. Deebo Samuel was selected to the first-team unit at three positions, while Joseph Charlton was a second-team choice and Zack Bailey earned a spot on the third team.

Samuel, a 6-0, 210-pound senior from Inman, S.C., was named to the first team as a wide receiver, an all-purpose back and as a return specialist. The standout performer scored six touchdowns – three receiving, two kickoff returns and one rushing – in just three games a year ago before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2016, he logged 1,320 all-purpose yards in 10 contests.

Punter Joseph Charlton earned a spot on the second-team squad after averaging 43.5 yards on 55 punts with a long of 73 yards in 2017. The 6-5, 188-pound junior from A.C. Flora High School in Columbia had just four touchbacks, logged 15 punts inside the 20 and boomed 17 punts of 50 yards or more in his first season as the Carolina punter. The Gamecocks ranked 19th in the nation in net punting with a 40.5-yard average.

Senior offensive lineman Zack Bailey was selected to the third-team unit. The 6-6, 314-pounder from Summerville, S.C., has moved back to left guard this season after spending the 2017 season at right tackle. He is the leader on the squad in career starts with 26 entering the 2018 campaign.

Defending SEC champion Georgia placed a league-leading 12 representatives on the Coaches’ All-SEC teams. Defending National Champion Alabama was second with 10 representatives, while Auburn had nine.

This marks the 16th-consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. All 14 SEC schools were represented on the All-SEC team, including seven schools with six or more selections. Ten schools had at least one first-team All-SEC selection, including a conference-best five from Alabama.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

South Carolina will get its season underway on Saturday, Sept. 1, when the Gamecocks host Coastal Carolina in a noon kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. SEC Network will televise the game with Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb in the booth and Kris Budden working the sidelines.