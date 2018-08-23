SC Sate releases 2018 depth chart

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough announced the release of its 2018 Football two deep Thursday.

The Bulldogs released their depth chart ahead in preparation for next week’s season-opener versus Georgia Southern, Saturday, Sept. 1st in Statesboro, GA , at Allen E. Paulson Stadium . Kickoff is 6 p.m. and will televised live on ESPN+.

Here is the full two-deep depth chart, from Preseason All-MEAC selection senior defensive back Alex Brown spearheading the defense all the way down to the new group of specialists for the 2018 season.

Please note that the 2018 Bulldog Depth Chart is subject to change.

2018 SC State Depth Chart Week #1 (Georgia Southern)

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

#5 Tyrece Nick (So., 6-0, 170)

#9 Dewann Ford, Jr. (r-Jr., 6-2, 180)

RUNNING BACK

#18 Datron James (r-So., 5-10, 201)

# 32 Jarius Jenkins (r-So., 5-11 200)

TIGHT END (H)

#48 Austin Ruger (r-Sr., 6-3, 240)

# 88 Trae Churn (r-So.,6-5, 220)

WIDE RECEIVER (X)

# 1 De’Montrez Burroughs (Jr., 6-2, 200)

# 84 Rodriques Thomas (r-Fr., 6-3, 185)

WIDE RECEIVER (Y)

#4 Tra’ Quan Dubose (r-Jr., 5-10, 170)

#16 Will Vereen (r-Fr., 5-11, 198)

WIDE RECEIVER (Z)

#82 Quan Caldwell (r-Sr., 5-11, 180)

#21 Jermaine Baxley (r-Sr.,6-3, 210)

LEFT TACKLE

#58 Malik Mickle (r-Sr., 6-3, 285)

#72 Tison Gray (r-Fr., 6-4, 300)

LEFT GUARD

#56 Robbie Stephenson (Sr., 6-4, 290)

#78 Pat McNeil (r-So., 6-1, 97)

CENTER

#50 Michael Terry (r-Jr., 6-0, 290)

# 70 Terrell Vaughn (r-Jr., 5-11, 260)

RIGHT GUARD

#52 Jalen Page (r-So., 6-2, 285)

# 71 John Guthrie (r-Fr., 6-3, 300)

RIGHT TACKLE

# 73 Alex Taylor (r-Jr., 6-9, 305)

# 64 Francois McFall (r-So, 6-4, 315)

DEFENSE

DE (Fox)

# 95 Cordell Brown (Sr., 6-2, 230)

#57 Jemetre Blair (r-So., 6-1, 225)

DT

#76 Paul McKiever (r-Jr, 6-4, 290)

#91 Rod Perry (r-Jr., 6-2, 310)

NT

#97 Tyrell Goodwin (Jr., 6-0, 265)

#86 Demingus Wilson (r-So., 6-4, 280)

DE (Joker)

# 35 Damu Ford (r-Sr., 5-11, 240)

#98 Bruce Johnson (Sr., 6-2, 225)

WLB

#45 Lane Jones (Jr., 6-2, 230)

#28 Johnell Brown (r-Jr., 6-3, 190)

MIKE

#13 Jarrod Jones (Jr., 5-11, 240)

#46 Cornelius Walker (Jr., 6-1, 212)

NICKEL

#26 Jayden Brunson (Fr., 5-10 192)

# 8 Khaliq Anthony (r-Jr., 6-1, 182)

BC

#30 Alex Brown (r-Sr., 6-0, 170)

#22 Xzavien Burson (r-Fr.,5-11, 180)

FREE SAFETY

#12 Jaylen Evans (r-Fr., 6-0, 177)

#4 Duane Nichols (r-Fr., 6-1, 210)

STRONG SAFETY

# 33 Chris Adams (Grad., 6-0, 190)

# 36 Scott Robinson (Fr., 6-0, 175)

FC

#14 Decobie Durant (r-So., 5-11, 175)

#19 Kendall Moultrie (Fr., 5-11, 170)

SPECIAL TEAMS

LONG SNAPPER

# 59 Caleb Brown (Fr., 6-4, 205)

#47 Joshua Pringle (Fr., 5-10, 190)

HOLDER

#17 Jerome Pettiway(r-Sr.,6-4,220)

#19 Bobby Gentile (r-So., 5-10, 170)

PUNTER

# 45 Cliff Benjamin, Jr. (r-So., 6-1, 170)

#17 Jerome Pettiway(r-Sr.,6-4,220)

KICKER

#41 Dillon Bredesen (Fr., 5-10, 160)

#42 Austin Kemp (Fr., 6-1, 173)