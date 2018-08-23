Tech Company ‘Capgemini’ to expand, bringing 200 new jobs to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tech-giant Capgemini has announced it will be expanding in the Bull Street District in downtown Columbia.The company, on Thursday, announced it will expand, bringing two hundred new jobs to the area.According to a release from the SC Chamber and Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt “This is the largest announcement of technology jobs in Columbia in the last decade and was made possible by partnership with Governor McMaster, the S.C. Department of Commerce, the City of Columbia and the developer of The BullStreet District. These jobs will pay 50 percent more than the average hourly earnings in Columbia, and are a testament to the type of workforce we have in South Carolina.”

Capgemini opened its’ office in the Bull Street District, next to Spirit Communications Park, back in December 2017.