Will Muschamp confirms new punt returner for 2018 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp said Thursday at the Columbia Touchdown Club’s preseason meeting that wide receiver Bryan Edwards would return punts this season for the first time in his Gamecock career.

Edwards served as a punt returner in high school, but so far, his USC duties have been on offense.

“Bryan returned kicks at Conway and has really good ball judgment,” Muschamp said. “Our first year, we really wanted to go to him but we had some soft tissue issues with him and we could never feel comfortable getting him out there all the time doing it. He really did a nice job this summer working at it.”

The Gamecocks kick off the season against Coastal Carolina Sept. 1 at noon.