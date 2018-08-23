Will Muschamp names starting kicker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp announced Thursday afternoon at the Columbia Touchdown Club that sophomore kicker Parker White will start for the Gamecocks this season.

White gets the nod over graduate transfer Shane Hynes and Alex Woznick.

White started at kicker last season, but struggled the first half of the season. He connected on 14-of-25 field goal attempts overall, but was 10-for-11 inside 40 yards.

He missed his first four field goal attempts before connecting from 31-yards out with just four seconds remaining in the contest to lift the Gamecocks to a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech.

White has shown tremendous potential, connecting on 11 of his final 15 field goal attempts on the season, with the four misses coming from beyond 45 yards.