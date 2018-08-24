John Lennon’s assassin denied parole again

New York, NY (WOLO) — The man who assassinated John Lennon was denied parole for the tenth time.

Nearly 40 years ago Mark David Chapman shot and killed the music legend outside the former Beatles New York City apartment. Chapman is currently serving life in prison in Western New York.

Chapman went before the New York State parole board earlier this week to plead his case and was rejected.

Chapman who is now 63 will not be eligible for parole again until 20-20.