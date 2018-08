Mexico travel warning

Cancun, Mx (WOLO) —The State Department is warning Americans traveling to Mexico to use caution.

The travel advisory comes after eight bodies were discovered this week in Cancun, a popular tourist area.

The State Department is also advising travelers to use toll roads, avoid driving at night, use caution when taking money out of a-t-ms, and be alert at local bars, nightclubs, and casinos.