Parents arrested after baby found drowned in bathtub

Josh Berry,

LAURNES COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Parents of a one-year-old were arrested Thursday (8/23) after deputies say their baby drowned in a bathtub.

Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, say one-year-old Logan Sumeral was found unresponsive in a bathtub by a sibling.

According to deputies, the mother and step-father, Kimberly and Joshua Collins, were in another room at the time of the accident.

Investigators say both are charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

