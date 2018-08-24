REPORT: Former Gamecock to miss NFL season-opener with injury

According to the NFL Network, former Gamecock Hayden Hurst, the Ravens 25th overall pick, will likely miss the start of the 2018 season after suffering an injury.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the rookie tight end Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and will undergo a procedure on Friday to insert a screw.

Hurst has played in each of the Ravens’ first three preseason games. He has five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The tight end has been in and out of practices due to injury but played in each of the Ravens‘ first three preseason games. He compiled five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.