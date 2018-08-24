SLED continues investigating officer involved shooting

Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are still investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to officials, the suspect was involved in a confrontation with a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday when officials say the Deputy opened fire killing the suspect.

As is customary with all officer involved shootings, SLED has taken over the investigation and is in the process of gathering forensic evidence and interviews in hopes it will help them better determine what happened.

This latest incident is the 24th officer involved shooting in the state this year, and the third involving a Deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional information is available at this time.