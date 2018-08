Carolina Forest Crushes Lower Richland 34-14

By: Kat Polowczyk

HOPKINS, S.C – In Yellow Jacket territory, Carolina Forest managed to walk away with a win against Lower Richland. The Panthers ended the game 34-14, handing Lower Richland their first loss of the 2018 season.

The Yellow Jackets host Westwood next week while the Panthers will go back home to take on Colleton County.