Hammond houses Trinity-Byrnes, improves to 2-0

By: Nicole Dennis
Sports Department,

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond travels to Darlington County and leaves with a win against Trinity-Byrnes.

The 2-0 Skyhawks will host Ben Lippen (1-1) at home next Friday.

Share

Related

Gamecocks fall in overtime, 1-0, to No. 13 Georget...
Heathwood Hall outlasts Wilson Hall in OT
Porter-Gaud whips up on Cardinal Newman 42-21
Camden takes care of Lugoff Elgin 47-14

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android