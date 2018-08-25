Hammond houses Trinity-Byrnes, improves to 2-0 By: Nicole Dennis Aug 25, 2018 12:30 AM EDT Sports Department, DARLINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond travels to Darlington County and leaves with a win against Trinity-Byrnes. The 2-0 Skyhawks will host Ben Lippen (1-1) at home next Friday. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Gamecocks fall in overtime, 1-0, to No. 13 Georget... Heathwood Hall outlasts Wilson Hall in OT Porter-Gaud whips up on Cardinal Newman 42-21 Camden takes care of Lugoff Elgin 47-14