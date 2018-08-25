Thornwell aspires to inspire, hosts second-annual camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks great and Los Angeles Clippers guard Sindarius Thornwell returned to Cardinal Newman School for the second-straight year, hosting his second-annual youth camp for two different age groups of Midlands hoop dreamers.

USC’s leader on 2017’s Final Four team worked with a team of coaches to teach first through sixth graders in the morning, while leading seventh through 12th graders in the afternoon.

Before heading back to LA for his second NBA season, Thornwell hosted another camp in Spartanburg August 18, and will be in his hometown of Lancaster, leading and helping more Palmetto State players learn Sunday.