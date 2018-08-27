Bicyclists hit and killed identified

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a deadly accident that happened Saturday morning.

Officials say 40-year-old Justin Turner was hit by a car while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Lake Carolina.

Investigators say Turner was taken to the hospital where he later died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Troopers say an investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you have any information that may help you’re urged to contact SC Highway Patrol.