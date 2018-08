CPD searching for Dutch Square Mall burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police need your help to identify this suspect accused of robbing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry at Dutch Square Mall this month.

Investigators say this man, pictured below, is accused of breaking into the Gold Plus store at Dutch Square Mall and stealing more than $5,000 worth of jewelry.

This is a surveillance photo of the man accused of stealing jewelry from Dutch Square Mall. Columbia Police Dept.

Police need your help to identify this man in this surveillance photo who's accused of stealing jewelry from Dutch Square Mall. Columbia Police Dept.

Police say if you recognize this man, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888 CRIME-SC. Columbia Police Dept.





If you have any information on who this man is, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.