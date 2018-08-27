GMC: Curtis interviews SRO Capt. Ewing on how he protects our students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the school year already starting for many kids in the Midlands, the school resource officers are up bright and early to help protect our future.

Curtis Wilson sat down with Richland County Captain and School Resource Officer, John Ewing today on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the different methods officers go through to protect the students and faculty.

Captain Ewing discusses various training exercises and fun activities he does to help protect the kids at school and to help them have fun while learning!