GMC: Curtis interviews SRO Capt. Ewing on how he protects our students

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With the school year already starting for many kids in the Midlands, the school resource officers are up bright and early to help protect our future.

Curtis Wilson sat down with Richland County Captain and School Resource Officer, John Ewing today on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the different methods officers go through to protect the students and faculty.

Captain Ewing discusses various training exercises and fun activities he does to help protect the kids at school and to help them have fun while learning!

Share

Related

Child musicians S&J Duo play for The Unity an...
Comedian Chris Powell of “Empire” and ...
108-year-old meets first namesake out of 71 descen...
Good Morning Columbia welcomes special guests

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android