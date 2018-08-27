Lexington looks for families of deceased to return unclaimed property

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington county Sheriff’s office says they have been working to find the families or next of kin from victims who have belongings no one has ever claimed.

County Coroner Margret Fisher says she has been working with the Deputy Coroner since 2014 to make sure surviving family members are able to get the items so they can hold on to items that may have sentimental value. The goal according to Fisher is to reunite a loved one with what could very well be a “treasured reminder of a special time, a shared occasion or perhaps a gift of love to a parent or child”.

Fisher says they have been able to connected some living family members with property of their deceased loved ones, but still need more people to come forward and claim items. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind.

help us locate the next of kin, please call or visit our office between the hours of 10:00AM and 3:00PM You will not be able to pick of any property outside of the hours listed. If you are confirmed as the next of kin, you will need a photo id before you will be able to pick up any items.

Unless you are confirmed as the next of kin, no personal information will be given to you.

All items must be picked up in person when you have presented you photo identification. Items will NOT be mailed.

Officials will NOT respond to messages left about personal property on Facebook.The Lexington County Coroner’s office has released a list of names and dates of birth for those who have passed, and left items behind that are still unclaimed. For your convenience, we have listed all of the names of the deceased for you below.

Decedent Cathy A. Wise 05-10-1968 — 10-03-2005 Steven J. Myers 03-04-1962 –09-08-2006 Margie Y. Robins 01-16-1952—05-01-2007 Crisoforo S. Martinez 04-25- 1974—08-05-2007 Kimberly Adkins 08-27-1963—06-28-2008 David M. Holder 12-30-1982–07-17-2008 Anthony Graham 09-10-1977 — 12-19-2008 Raymond L. Cortes 12-11-1942—03-04-2009 Loretta Frazier 03-26-1949—-05-22-2009 Jacqueline P. Ginyard 07-07-1971—07-15-2009 Dana G. Booth 10-25-1965—1-23-2009 Michael A. Brown 12-04-1978—11-15-2009 John S. Hupp 01-20-1959—11-24-2009 Garnell Bibbs 07-23-1951—12-18-2009 Don S. Powell 09-21-1955—01-05-2010 Marie S. Curry 08-21-1957—01-09-2010 Vesta Baughman 05-16-1943—02-14-2010 Frank B. Gibbs 01-26-1957—04-06-2010 Stacy T. Davis 08-15-1967—10-01-2010 Lewis Pryor 01-02-1946—03-08-2011 Daniel L. Stokes 01-06-1963–03-18-2011 Trisha D. Upshaw 11-09-1971—05-12-2011 Lila R. Cook 07-31-1954—09-01-2011 Randy L. Pearson 12-15-1956—01-31-2012 Aniya Jones 03-30-2007—05-05-2012 Ronald R. Peters 09-03-1973—05-21-2012 Thomas M. Nuckles 08-22-1936—06-09-2012 Vernon A. Puckett 05-12-1947—08-24-2012 James J. Weissman 07-12-1952—02-01-2013 David C. Lawhorn 11-07-1946—02-14-2013 Paula D. Justice 01-04-1970—04-11-2013 Theodore C. Linder 09-11-1947—06-19-2014 Kenneth Clark 11-12-1952—10-02-2014 Melva J. Baehne 02-12-1932—01-03-2015