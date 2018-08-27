Lexington looks for families of deceased to return unclaimed property

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington county Sheriff’s office says they have been working to find the families or next of kin from victims who have belongings no one has ever claimed.

County Coroner Margret Fisher says she has been working with the Deputy Coroner since 2014 to make sure surviving family members are able to get the items so they can hold on to items that may have sentimental value. The goal according to Fisher is to reunite a loved one with what could very well be a “treasured reminder of a special time, a shared occasion or perhaps a gift of love to a parent or child”.

Fisher says they have been able to connected some living family members with property of their deceased loved ones, but still need more people to come forward and claim items. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind.

  • If you are the legal next of kin of a deceased person or have any information that may
    help us locate the next of kin, please call or visit our office between the hours of
    10:00AM and 3:00PM You will not be able to pick of any property outside of the hours listed.
  • If you are confirmed as the next of kin, you will need a photo id before you will be able to pick up any items.
  • Unless you are confirmed as the next of kin, no personal information will be given to you.
  • All items must be picked up in person when you have presented you photo identification. Items will NOT be mailed.
  • Officials will NOT respond to messages left about personal property on Facebook.The Lexington County Coroner’s office has released a list of names and dates of birth for those who have passed, and left items behind that are still unclaimed. For your convenience, we have listed all of the names of the deceased for you below.
Decedent
Cathy A. Wise
05-10-1968 — 10-03-2005
Steven J. Myers
03-04-1962 –09-08-2006
Margie Y. Robins
01-16-1952—05-01-2007
Crisoforo S. Martinez
04-25- 1974—08-05-2007
Kimberly Adkins
08-27-1963—06-28-2008
David M. Holder
12-30-1982–07-17-2008
Anthony Graham
09-10-1977 — 12-19-2008
Raymond L. Cortes
12-11-1942—03-04-2009
Loretta Frazier
03-26-1949—-05-22-2009
Jacqueline P. Ginyard
07-07-1971—07-15-2009
Dana G. Booth
10-25-1965—1-23-2009
Michael A. Brown
12-04-1978—11-15-2009
John S. Hupp
01-20-1959—11-24-2009
Garnell Bibbs
07-23-1951—12-18-2009
Don S. Powell
09-21-1955—01-05-2010
Marie S. Curry
08-21-1957—01-09-2010
Vesta Baughman
05-16-1943—02-14-2010
Frank B. Gibbs
01-26-1957—04-06-2010
Stacy T. Davis
08-15-1967—10-01-2010
Lewis Pryor
01-02-1946—03-08-2011
Daniel L. Stokes
01-06-1963–03-18-2011
Trisha D. Upshaw
11-09-1971—05-12-2011
Lila R. Cook
07-31-1954—09-01-2011
Randy L. Pearson
12-15-1956—01-31-2012
Aniya Jones
03-30-2007—05-05-2012
Ronald R. Peters
09-03-1973—05-21-2012
Thomas M. Nuckles
08-22-1936—06-09-2012
Vernon A. Puckett
05-12-1947—08-24-2012
James J. Weissman
07-12-1952—02-01-2013
David C. Lawhorn
11-07-1946—02-14-2013
Paula D. Justice
01-04-1970—04-11-2013
Theodore C. Linder
09-11-1947—06-19-2014
Kenneth Clark
11-12-1952—10-02-2014
Melva J. Baehne
02-12-1932—01-03-2015
Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

Related

Red Delicious loses US title as favorite apple
Body left to rot in funeral home for years
New study shows marijuana in breastmilk of moms wh...
City of Columbia Launches ‘Blue Bike” ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android