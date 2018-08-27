Lexington looks for families of deceased to return unclaimed property
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington county Sheriff’s office says they have been working to find the families or next of kin from victims who have belongings no one has ever claimed.
County Coroner Margret Fisher says she has been working with the Deputy Coroner since 2014 to make sure surviving family members are able to get the items so they can hold on to items that may have sentimental value. The goal according to Fisher is to reunite a loved one with what could very well be a “treasured reminder of a special time, a shared occasion or perhaps a gift of love to a parent or child”.
Fisher says they have been able to connected some living family members with property of their deceased loved ones, but still need more people to come forward and claim items. Here are a few things you need to keep in mind.
- If you are the legal next of kin of a deceased person or have any information that may
help us locate the next of kin, please call or visit our office between the hours of
10:00AM and 3:00PM You will not be able to pick of any property outside of the hours listed.
- If you are confirmed as the next of kin, you will need a photo id before you will be able to pick up any items.
- Unless you are confirmed as the next of kin, no personal information will be given to you.
- All items must be picked up in person when you have presented you photo identification. Items will NOT be mailed.
- Officials will NOT respond to messages left about personal property on Facebook.The Lexington County Coroner’s office has released a list of names and dates of birth for those who have passed, and left items behind that are still unclaimed. For your convenience, we have listed all of the names of the deceased for you below.