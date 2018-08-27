New study shows marijuana in breastmilk

New York, NY (WOLO) — If you are a new mom and breast feeding your newborn is the route you decide to take, you may want to keep in mind what you are putting in your own body.

A new study in the American Academy of Pediatric says new moms who use pot could be exposing their babies to marijuana chemicals through breast milk, even days after lighting up.

Researchers analyzed fifty women who used marijuana and found the mind-altering chemical THC in 63-percent of the women’s breastmilk samples. The study also found THC could linger in their milk for up to six days.