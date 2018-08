Red Delicious loses US title as favorite apple

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – After half a century on top, “Red Delicious” is no longer the most produced apple in the United States.

According to the US Apple Association, America’s new favorite apple is projected to be Gala.

Red Delicious apples, which topped the list for more than 50 years, will fall to second place.

One expert says the rise in production of newer varieties of apples has caused the decline.