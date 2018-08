Abused dog “Champ” recovering

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- One Midlands dog is making a comeback.

Tuesday the Richland County Sheriffs Department K9 Unit delivered a care package for a recovering and abused dog named Champ.

Authorities say Champ was tied to a tree for 30 days in Laurens County.

He’s receiving treatment here in the Midlands and still has a ways to go but is getting better.

Champ will go to a foster home after treatment before he is able to be adopted.