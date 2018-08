Deputies searching for W. Columbia fatal shooting suspect

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are looking for a suspect in an August 24th shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators say Jamal Coburn is wanted in connection with the death of Corey Jamison.

According to deputies the shooting happened on Riverbend Dr.

If you know where Coburn is call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.