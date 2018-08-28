Donation drive organized in memory of woman killed by gator

ENDWELL, N.Y. (AP) – The family and friends of a teacher from upstate New York killed while protecting her dog from an attacking alligator last week are fundraising to buy school supplies for needy children.

Forty-five-year-old Cassandra Cline was dragged into a lagoon and killed while she was trying to protect her pet border collie near her home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina last week. WBNG-TV reports that friends and family near her other home in Endwell, New York have been fundraising as a way to remember her.

Jamie Bucinell, the owner of Hair Studio Six, says Cline would buy school supplies for local students in need. Cline’s family says the donation drive is the perfect tribute.