Lexington Coroner Hopes to Reunite Items with Loved Ones

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is hoping to reunite items belonging to those who have passed away with their loved ones.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says the return of personal items, although difficult and upsetting for families, may help preserve memories and hold strong emotional meanings.

The coroner’s office provided a list of those who’s personal items need to be reclaimed.

Cathy A. Wise 05-10-1968 10-03-2005

Steven J. Myers 03-04-1962 09-08-2006

Margie Y. Robins 01-16-1952 05-01-2007

Crisoforo S. Martinez 04-25-1974 08-05-2007

Kimberly Adkins 08-27-1963 06-28-2008

David M. Holder 12-30-1982 07-17-2008

Anthony Graham 09-10-1977 12-19-2008

Raymond L. Cortes 12-11-1942 03-04-2009

Loretta Frazier 03-26-1949 05-22-2009

Jacqueline P. Ginyard 07-07-1971 07-15-2009

Dana G. Booth 10-25-1965 10-23-2009

Michael A. Brown 12-04-1978 11-15-2009

John S. Hupp 01-20-1959 11-24-2009

Garnell Bibbs 07-23-1951 12-18-2009

Don S. Powell 09-21-1955 01-05-2010

Marie S. Curry 08-21-1957 01-09-2010

Vesta Baughman 05-16-1943 02-14-2010

Frank B. Gibbs 01-26-1957 04-06-2010

Stacy T. Davis 08-15-1967 10-01-2010

Lewis Pryor 01-02-1946 03-08-2011

Daniel L. Stokes 01-06-1963 03-18-2011

Trisha D. Upshaw 11-09-1971 05-12-2011

Lila R. Cook 07-31-1954 09-01-2011

Randy L. Pearson 12-15-1956 01-31-2012

Aniya Jones 03-30-2007 05-05-2012

Ronald R. Peters 09-03-1973 05-21-2012

Thomas M. Nuckles 08-22-1936 06-09-2012

Vernon A. Puckett 05-12-1947 08-24-2012

James J. Weissman 07-12-1952 02-01-2013

David C. Lawhorn 11-07-1946 02-14-2013

Paula D. Justice 01-04-1970 04-11-2013

Theodore C. Linder 09-11-1947 06-19-2014

Kenneth Clark 11-12-1952 10-02-2014

Melva J. Baehne 02-12-1932 01-03-2015

The coroner’s office adds; If you are the legal next of kin of a deceased person or have any information that may

help us locate the next of kin, please call or visit our office between the hours of

10:00AM and 3:00PM; property may not be picked up outside of these hours due to the

schedule of the Property/Evidence Custodian.

 If our office deems that you are the legal next of kin of a deceased person, you will need

photo identification in order to pick up any personal effects/property of your loved one.

 We will not give out any information over the phone or in person as to what the property

is unless you have been deemed the legal next of kin.

 Our office will not mail personal effects/property. All items must be picked up in person

with photo identification.

 We will not respond to messages posted to our Facebook page regarding personal

property.