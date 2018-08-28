Lexington Coroner Hopes to Reunite Items with Loved Ones
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is hoping to reunite items belonging to those who have passed away with their loved ones.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says the return of personal items, although difficult and upsetting for families, may help preserve memories and hold strong emotional meanings.
The coroner’s office provided a list of those who’s personal items need to be reclaimed.
Cathy A. Wise 05-10-1968 10-03-2005
Steven J. Myers 03-04-1962 09-08-2006
Margie Y. Robins 01-16-1952 05-01-2007
Crisoforo S. Martinez 04-25-1974 08-05-2007
Kimberly Adkins 08-27-1963 06-28-2008
David M. Holder 12-30-1982 07-17-2008
Anthony Graham 09-10-1977 12-19-2008
Raymond L. Cortes 12-11-1942 03-04-2009
Loretta Frazier 03-26-1949 05-22-2009
Jacqueline P. Ginyard 07-07-1971 07-15-2009
Dana G. Booth 10-25-1965 10-23-2009
Michael A. Brown 12-04-1978 11-15-2009
John S. Hupp 01-20-1959 11-24-2009
Garnell Bibbs 07-23-1951 12-18-2009
Don S. Powell 09-21-1955 01-05-2010
Marie S. Curry 08-21-1957 01-09-2010
Vesta Baughman 05-16-1943 02-14-2010
Frank B. Gibbs 01-26-1957 04-06-2010
Stacy T. Davis 08-15-1967 10-01-2010
Lewis Pryor 01-02-1946 03-08-2011
Daniel L. Stokes 01-06-1963 03-18-2011
Trisha D. Upshaw 11-09-1971 05-12-2011
Lila R. Cook 07-31-1954 09-01-2011
Randy L. Pearson 12-15-1956 01-31-2012
Aniya Jones 03-30-2007 05-05-2012
Ronald R. Peters 09-03-1973 05-21-2012
Thomas M. Nuckles 08-22-1936 06-09-2012
Vernon A. Puckett 05-12-1947 08-24-2012
James J. Weissman 07-12-1952 02-01-2013
David C. Lawhorn 11-07-1946 02-14-2013
Paula D. Justice 01-04-1970 04-11-2013
Theodore C. Linder 09-11-1947 06-19-2014
Kenneth Clark 11-12-1952 10-02-2014
Melva J. Baehne 02-12-1932 01-03-2015
The coroner’s office adds; If you are the legal next of kin of a deceased person or have any information that may
help us locate the next of kin, please call or visit our office between the hours of
10:00AM and 3:00PM; property may not be picked up outside of these hours due to the
schedule of the Property/Evidence Custodian.
If our office deems that you are the legal next of kin of a deceased person, you will need
photo identification in order to pick up any personal effects/property of your loved one.
We will not give out any information over the phone or in person as to what the property
is unless you have been deemed the legal next of kin.
Our office will not mail personal effects/property. All items must be picked up in person
with photo identification.
We will not respond to messages posted to our Facebook page regarding personal
property.