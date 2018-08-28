Troopers investigate fatal collision on I-26 East at mile marker 151

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision at I-26 East bound at mile marker 151 in Orangeburg County.

Authorities say around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a 2007 Freightliner tractor trailer veered off the right side of the road and struck a bridge column.

According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

