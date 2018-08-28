WATCH: Muschamp takes slight shot at Georgia

Mike Gillespie,

Responding to a question about wideout Deebo Samuel taking one class this semester, Gamecock football coach Will Muschamp took a little shot at his alma mater in the process.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Gamecocks unveil new helmets for season-opener aga...
WATCH: Will Muschamp delivers hilariously feisty a...
Gamecocks leave fall camp behind, enter game week
Muschamp, Gamecocks look for improved defense

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android