WATCH: Muschamp takes slight shot at Georgia Aug 28, 2018 6:15 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, Responding to a question about wideout Deebo Samuel taking one class this semester, Gamecock football coach Will Muschamp took a little shot at his alma mater in the process.