Chick-Fil-A expands menu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Get your taste buds ready because one area fast food chain is making some tasty changes.

While Chick-fil-a’s slogan is eat more chicken, this fall they really plan to put that to the test.

This week the fast food restaurant announced several new items including a 30 piece nugget meal. Other new items include an improved fruit cup and waffle potato chips.