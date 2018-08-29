Gamecocks face ACC opponents in pair of fall scrimmages

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team will play two scrimmages against Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents this fall. The Gamecocks will host North Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. and head to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

Starting in the fall of 2018, the NCAA is allowing Division I baseball teams to play two fall scrimmages against outside opponents without counting against the 56-game spring schedule. The Gamecocks will host the Wolfpack, who were 42-18 last year and hosted the Raleigh Regional in 2018. Then a week later, Carolina will face Georgia Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets were 31-27 last season, but were 25-10 at home in 2018.

The two scrimmages are part of Carolina’s fall practice schedule. Full team practice will begin on Thursday, Sept. 13, with the first scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 14. The Garnet and Black World Series is set for the final week of October.

The Gamecocks ended the 2018 season winning its final five SEC series, advancing to the NCAA Tournament, winning the Greenville Regional and taking Arkansas to a third game of the Super Regional in head coach Mark Kingston ‘s first season in Columbia.