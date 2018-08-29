Happiest place on earth could get happier for employees

Orlando, FL (WOLO) — Just when you thought the “happiest place on Earth couldn’t get any happier, it announces plans to give a little more money to it’s employees.

The minimum wage could be going up in the next few years. According to Disney, pay at Walt Disney world will reach 15 dollars an hour by the year 20-21. If that’s not enough workers will also receive a one thousand dollar bonus.

The deal comes a month after Disney announced it was expecting to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars at Disneyland in California.