Hurricane Katrina hit 13 years ago today

(WOLO) – 13 years ago Hurricane Katrina hit the gulf coast.

Katrina was a category three storm when it made landfall between Grand Isle, Louisiana and the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Some of the worst damage was reported in New Orleans as 80 percent of the city flooded after levees failed.

More than 1,800 people died.

FEMA calls Katrina “the single most catastrophic natural disaster in US history.”