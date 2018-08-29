SC Serial killer items auctioned off

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — Bidding has come to a close for those looking to own a piece of macabre memorabilia.

The Meares Land and Auction Company posted several items on its site that were owned by now convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

Among the items, are a four-wheeler, a gun safe, and power tools. According to the website the money from the auction will be used to pay judgements against Kohlhepp.

The former Real Estate Agent is currently serving life in prison for the deaths of seven people in the Upstate between 2003 and 2016.