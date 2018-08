Spurrier stars as “Head Beer Coach” in new Dos Equis commercial

Steve Spurrier is certainly keeping his later years “interesante”.

The former South Carolina football coach was hired by Dos Equis, along with ex-LSU coach Les Miles, to do new campaign ads, which will start to air on Thursday.

In the ad, Spurrier will be known as the “Head Beer Coach” with a visor that apparently doubles as a bottle-opener.