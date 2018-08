Williams Brice Stadium announces upgrades

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are only three days away from the start of the Carolina Football season but this year USC says fans attending games at Williams-Brice can expect a few improvements.

According to the university, this year the stadium will have more concession stands and the existing stands have been renovated to maximize efficiency.

In addition, the University says fans can expect better cell service thanks to an upgrade from AT&T.