Columbia Kids Save program

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia City leaders are hoping a new program will teach children the importance of saving.

Thursday morning Mayor Steve Benjamin and members of the City Council unveiled the Columbia Kids Save program at Watkins-Nance Elementary School. In the pilot program, each kindergarten student will receive 50 dollars and as they raise money through the years that will be placed in a savings account.

Right now the program is only being conducted at Watkins-Nance Elementary school , but city officials are hoping they’ll b able to expand the program in the future.

