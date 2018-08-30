Gamecock women’s soccer match at William and Mary cancelled

Williamsburg, Va. – Suspended 19 minutes into the match due to inclement weather, South Carolina’s women’s soccer match at William and Mary has been cancelled and will not be made up.

Just minutes before the official delay, Lauren Chang scored her third goal of the season to put the Gamecocks on top 1-0. Chang’s goal will not count toward the season statistics.

The match against William and Mary also marked the second time the Gamecocks had to delay the start of a match. Both teams had to remain in the locker room for an additional 35 minutes due to lightning in the area.

South Carolina will take on Purdue on Sun., Sept. 2, back at Stone Stadium at 1:00 p.m.