Grandmother charged in hot car death

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — An Upstate woman is facing charges after her 18 month old grandson died after they say he was left in a hot car.

Greenville County Deputies say Janik Nix was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Investigators say Nix negligently left the child in a car outside her home.

Nix initially told investigators said she put the child in the car, but collapsed from a medical condition and found him unresponsive when she returned.