Lexington Deputies investigating West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in West Columbia Thursday (8/30) night.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riverbend Drive at the 100 Riverbend apartments.

Our crew on the scene reports law enforcement has taped off an entire parking lot between several apartment units and are interviewing people.

Initial details were limited.

We have a crew on the scene.