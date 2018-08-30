NCAA makes official ruling on Gamecock transfer Josh Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The NCAA has sided with the Gamecocks.

Freshman defensive lineman Josh Belk, who transferred from Clemson this offseason, is immediately eligible to play this season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA, it was announced today.

Belk graduated from Lewisville (S.C.) High School in December of 2017 and enrolled at Clemson for the spring semester in 2018 before transferring to South Carolina earlier this summer.

“Obviously, we are very happy to get the news from the NCAA that Josh is eligible to play this season,” said Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp. “Our compliance department did a great job of making a strong case for Josh and the NCAA did the right thing in granting the waiver. I’m appreciative for everyone involved in making this happen.”

As a high school senior, Belk was considered the No. 88 player in the country, the second-best player in the Palmetto State and the fifth-best defensive tackle in the nation by ESPN.com. He helped Lewisville to a 9-4 record and the third round of the state playoffs, while earning all-region and all-state honors. Additionally, he was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American game.

The Gamecocks will kick off the 2018 season at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 1, when they host Coastal Carolina. Game time is set for noon and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.