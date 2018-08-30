Off-duty K-9 officer in Cayce dies unexpectedly at home

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – An off-duty K-9 officer died Wednesday evening at his home in Cayce.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Maverick was found unresponsive in his kennel.

A K-9 Officer in Cayce died unexpectedly last night. Cayce DPS says Maverick was in his kennel at home and was off-duty at the time of the incident and had adequate shade, shelter, water and food. CDPS is conducting a full investigation. pic.twitter.com/Co234gXSoV — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) August 30, 2018

CDPS released a report Thursday saying a preliminary investigation showed that the K-9 had more than adequate shade, shelter, water and food and the handler was present and checked on the dog 3 to 4 hours prior to his death.

The agency is conducting a full investigation.

It is with heavy heart that we mourn the loss of K-9 Maverick, who became unresponsive lastnight. He was off duty and home with his handler at the time of the incident. We ask that you keep his handler and our department in your prayers. #K9Maverick #CayceDPS pic.twitter.com/CYQrRMC3ka — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) August 30, 2018

CDPS shared this statement from Chief Byron Snellgrove: “All of our officers, including our K-9 officers, are part of the Cayce family. It is a horrible day when we lose a member of our family and we will strive to make a determination as to what happened and why so that, if possible, we may be better able to deter anything like this from ever occurring again.”