Off-duty K-9 officer in Cayce dies unexpectedly at home

Josh Berry,

Maverick – CDPS

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – An off-duty K-9 officer died Wednesday evening at his home in Cayce.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Maverick was found unresponsive in his kennel.

CDPS released a report Thursday saying a preliminary investigation showed that the K-9 had more than adequate shade, shelter, water and food and the handler was present and checked on the dog 3 to 4 hours prior to his death.

The agency is conducting a full investigation.

CDPS shared this statement from Chief Byron Snellgrove: “All of our officers, including our K-9 officers, are part of the Cayce family. It is a horrible day when we lose a member of our family and we will strive to make a determination as to what happened and why so that, if possible, we may be better able to deter anything like this from ever occurring again.”

