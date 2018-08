WATCH: Gamecock great Chris Lammons makes nice interception Thursday

ATLANTA, GA (WOLO) — Chris Lammons, who played for the Gamecocks from 2014-2017, made a nice interception in the Falcons preseason matchup against the Dolphins Thursday night.

Lammons stripped the ball right out of wideout Isaiah Ford’s hands.

Lammons has three tackles and an interception for Atlanta this preseason, after a phenomenal senior season with the Gamecocks, when he made 79 tackles.