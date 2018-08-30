WATCH: Ridge View grad catches NFL preseason touchdown

Mike Gillespie,

WASHINGTON (WOLO) — Ridge View grad and Redskins wide receiver Brian Quick snagged a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Redskins-Ravens game Thursday night.

Quick, who returned to Redskins practice Monday, had a thigh issue that bothered him throughout August and did not play in last Friday’s game against the Broncos.

The seven-year vet is fighting for the fourth spot on Washington’s depth chart and comes off a season where he only had eight targets for six catches and 76 yards.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

WATCH: Gamecock great Chris Lammons makes nice int...
Gamecock women’s soccer match at William and...
Former Gamecock cut by Bengals, returning to USC
Gamecocks to honor A’ja Wilson at football g...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android