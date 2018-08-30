WATCH: Ridge View grad catches NFL preseason touchdown

WASHINGTON (WOLO) — Ridge View grad and Redskins wide receiver Brian Quick snagged a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Redskins-Ravens game Thursday night.

Quick, who returned to Redskins practice Monday, had a thigh issue that bothered him throughout August and did not play in last Friday’s game against the Broncos.

The seven-year vet is fighting for the fourth spot on Washington’s depth chart and comes off a season where he only had eight targets for six catches and 76 yards.