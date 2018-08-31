Aretha Franklin gets a final farewell

Rochelle Dean,

Detroit, MI (WOLO)  —In Detroit, hundreds gathered to remember Aretha Franklin.

It’s been was a week of memorials for the Queen of Soul and Friday she was remembered in a big way .
There were performances and speeches by Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and former President Bill Clinton.

The Greater Grace Temple was full of mourners and those who just wanted to pay respects to their music idol.
Aretha’s family personally selected the artists to showcase the musicians Franklin herself enjoyed listening to.

Franklin passed away August 16th after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer. Franklin was 76 years old.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Entertainment News, National News, News
Share

Related

Senator McCain lies in State with a tribute for an...
UPDATE: RCSD confirms no shots were fired at evacu...
SCDNR to offer courtesy boat inspections Labor Day...
Newberry warns of increased holiday scam calls

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android