Aretha Franklin gets a final farewell

Detroit, MI (WOLO) —In Detroit, hundreds gathered to remember Aretha Franklin.

It’s been was a week of memorials for the Queen of Soul and Friday she was remembered in a big way .

There were performances and speeches by Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and former President Bill Clinton.

The Greater Grace Temple was full of mourners and those who just wanted to pay respects to their music idol.

Aretha’s family personally selected the artists to showcase the musicians Franklin herself enjoyed listening to.

Franklin passed away August 16th after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer. Franklin was 76 years old.