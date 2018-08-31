Lexington Police search for suspect in domestic violence incident

Lexington, SC (WOLO) The Lexington Police Department is searching for 34 year old Neiquan Raheim Faust, after what police are calling “Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.”

Police say at approximately 6pm on August 30, officers of the Lexington Police Department responded to the home where Faust lived with the victim.

Officials say an investigation revealed that Faust had caused “physical harm and injury to the victim under circumstances manifesting in extreme indifference to human life and causing the victim to fear imminent great bodily injury or death.”

Faust is approximately 5’9” and weighs 195 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, say police.

Police say he fled the incident in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with South Carolina License Plate #LYZ-882. We’re told Faust had been living with the victim in Lexington but has ties to the Columbia area.

If anyone has any information Fausts’s whereabouts they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260, their local law enforcement agency or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

The public can also text or email a tip to Crimestoppers at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/.

Tips that lead to the arrest of suspects, as well as the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000, which are paid to tipsters on an anonymous basis.