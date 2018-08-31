SEC Nation coming to Columbia for Georgia game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, SEC Nation Presented by Pilot Flying J, announced on The Paul Finebaum Show Friday that it will head to Columbia, S.C. next Saturday, September 8 for the showdown between SEC East rivals South Carolina and #3 Georgia.

Airing live from 10 a.m. – Noon ET from Gamecock Park, the show will delve into the storylines of Southeastern Conference football, the weekend’s biggest matchups and more before the Gamecocks and third-ranked Bulldogs battle at Williams-Brice Stadium at 3:30 p.m. This is the first SEC matchup of the 2018 season.

SEC Nation includes live reports, analysis and features surrounding the world of SEC football, as well as special appearances from hometown favorites throughout the season. Laura Rutledge hosts the traveling pregame show, navigating the Saturday morning conversations with analysts Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum, along with reporter Lauren Sisler.

Each show includes live reports, analysis and features surrounding the sights, sounds and storylines of SEC football, and will showcase the new SEC Nation demo field that debuted at the show’s SEC Media Days stop in July. Also new for 2018 is the weekly series “Nation Shorts,” from the creators of SEC Shorts.

This will be SEC Nation’s fourth time in Columbia and the Gamecocks’ seventh total appearance on the show. In addition to the live show Saturday, Gamecock Park will play host Friday to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, which airs from 3-7 p.m. on SEC Network. Fans are invited to catch all four hours of #FinebaumFriday from the Gamecock Park set.