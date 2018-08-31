UPDATE: RCSD confirms no shots were fired at evacuated Irmo vs. Dutch Fork game

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Fans and teams watching a high school football game in Irmo Friday (8/31) night were evacuated as a precaution amid reports of gunshots being fired.

Videos circulated on social media Friday evening showing panic at the Irmo vs. Dutch Fork game.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, no shots were fired and the stadium evacuated only as a precaution.

Check back for additional updates.

