City of Columbia’s outdoor swimming pools will be open for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ready to make a splash this holiday? The City of Columbia announced that the outdoor swimming pools will be open for Labor Day.

Labor day will be the last day for recreational swimming, according to the City’s Parks & Recreation Department.

Information from the city on pools and hours:

Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools will be open for recreational swimming from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 3. There will be no free swim day on Labor Day.

Labor Day is the last day for recreational swimming at the outdoor pools and for operation of the City’s splash pads/spray pools at various parks.

Outdoor Pool Recreational Swim Schedule (UPDATED)

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Wednesday through Friday (August 29-31) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows:

Wednesday through Friday (August 29-31) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Maxcy and Greenview pools fees (per visit): $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)

Maxcy Gregg Pool will be open for lap swimming, senior water aerobics and swimming team practices only until the end of September.

Greenview Pool will be open for senior water aerobics only until the end of September. Water aerobics will be held Tuesday through Friday from 8 to 9 a.m.

Drew Park Splash Pad located at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, will operate from 4 – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12-8 p.m. on Saturday; closed on Sunday; and 12-8 p.m. on Monday, September 3.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.