Dabo delighted to play underclassmen.

Clemson, SC (WOLO)- Dabo Swinney addressed the ability for his team to provide underclassmen some game experience Saturday. In the 2018 home season opener versus Furman; the tigers defeated the paladins, 48-7. The game also provided many underclassmen including freshman the chance to get real game time experience. Experience the head coach hopes to develop more depth in his squad this season.

Click on the video link above to listen to Swinney’s comments.