Gamecocks win Season Opener: South Carolina 49 Coastal 15

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp led the Gamecocks to a 49-15 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the season opener at Williams Brice stadium.

28-3 USC at the half. 97 total yards and two touchdowns for Rico Dowdle in the first half. @abc_columbia https://t.co/O3IPghC8YX

Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia brought his Chanticleers to Williams-Brice for the season-opening clash.
The last time USC and Coastal faced off, the Gamecocks won 70-10.
The Gamecocks face Georgia next Saturday.
