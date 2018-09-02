Traditional Chain Stores post positive sales, shoppers are spending say experts

NEW YORK (AP) _ The store isn’t dead for Home Depot, Kohl’s, Best Buy or Target. Many traditional chains have posted strong sales, both online and at stores, as people are in a mood to spend.

What’s driving it? A booming economy and companies’ own efforts to try to Amazon-proof their businesses. That means making their stores more pleasant, updating their websites and speeding up delivery booming economy market.

The bounce is a welcome reprieve from talk of a retail apocalypse that flourished after a spate of bankruptcies. Plenty of stores are still struggling, particularly mall clothing chains like Victoria’s Secret and department stores like Sears.

So is it the start of a sustainable revival? Some experts believe that’s the case for certain retailers who are enjoying a revival that could last a while.